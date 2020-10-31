e-paper
Home / Business News / ICICI Bank’s Q2 net profit rises over six-fold to Rs 4,251 crore

ICICI Bank’s Q2 net profit rises over six-fold to Rs 4,251 crore

Income (consolidated) increased to Rs 39,321.42 crore during the quarter from Rs 37,424.78 crore a year earlier.

business Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 17:21 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
New Delhi
On asset front, there was an improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 5.17% of gross advances as of September 30, 2020
         

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported an over six-fold jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 4,251 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 655 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Total income (standalone) in July-September 2020 stood at Rs 23,650.77 crore, up from Rs 22,759.52 crore in the same period a year earlier, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On asset front, there was an improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 5.17% of gross advances as of September 30, 2020

Net NPAs fell to 1% (Rs 7,187.51 crore) from 1.60% (Rs 10,916.40 crore).

On consolidated basis, the bank’s net profit was up over four times at Rs 4,882 crore in Q2 FY21 against Rs 1,131 crore in Q2 FY20.

“The consolidated profit after tax in Q2 2020 had a one-time additional charge due to re-measurement of accumulated deferred tax assets at the revised marginal tax rate. The consolidated return on equity was 14.2 per cent in Q2 2021,” it said in the filing.

Income (consolidated) increased to Rs 39,321.42 crore during the quarter from Rs 37,424.78 crore a year earlier.

Total provisions for bad loans and contingencies rose to Rs 2,995.27 crore for September 2020 quarter against Rs 2,506.87 crore a year ago.

As of September 30, 2020, the bank held Covid-19 related provision of Rs 8,772 crore, it said.

