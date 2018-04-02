ICICI Bank shares tank over 6% after CBI probe, RBI fine

ICICI Bank shares plunged over 6% to a five-month low on Monday after the CBI launched a preliminary investigation to assess whether there was any wrongdoing in the bank’s lending practices.

Sentiment was also negative after the RBI fined the country’s largest private-sector lender Rs 589 million for not sticking to certain rules about sale of government securities.

ICICI Bank’s shares were down to Rs 261.10, 6.20% lower at 10.40 am, their lowest level since late October.

The CBI launched a preliminary inquiry about two months ago into Deepak Kochhar, the husband of the bank’s CEO, Chanda Kochhar, and officials at ICICI Bank and Videocon Group , Reuters reported on Saturday, citing sources.

“While this fine will not have a material impact on earnings, it is negative on sentiment because other banks seem to have interpreted the rules correctly,” IDFC Securities analysts wrote in a note.

“We see pressure in the short term following the fine, allegations and CBI’s preliminary enquiry,” IDFC Securities adds.