e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Ikea opens new store in Navi Mumbai, slots booked till December 31: 10 things to know

Ikea opens new store in Navi Mumbai, slots booked till December 31: 10 things to know

“We are currently following a two-week advance booking. So, the availability of slots is likely to change every day,” the company said.

business Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 21:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ikea opened its second store in India in Navi Mumbai. The opening was livestreamed. (Photo: Ikea/Youtube)
Ikea opened its second store in India in Navi Mumbai. The opening was livestreamed. (Photo: Ikea/Youtube)
         

One of the world’s largest furniture retailer Sweden-based Ikea opened its second store in Navi Mumbai on Friday amid much fanfare as several masked shoppers were found dotting the store on day one. The first store in India was opened in 2018 in Hyderabad.

Here is all you need to know about Ikea’s latest project

1. The Navi Mumbai store stands at an area of 5.3 lakh square feer — equivalent to 10 football fields, reports said. It is situated near Turbhe railway station.

2. It houses a 1,000-seater restaurant. However, as of now, only 2,500 people will be allowed to visit the store daily adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines.

3. The store has over 7,000 home furnishing products.

4. As of now, customers will have to pre-book to visit as there is the Covid-19 cap of the daily number. “This allows us to manage the number of people we have in the store at any given time, in line with the current guidelines in the city,” its website said.

5. Slots have been booked for the next two weeks. “We are currently following a two-week advance booking. So, the availability of slots is likely to change every day, Do come back again to book your visit with us,” a statement on Ikea website said.

6. The pre-booking can be done from Ikea website. There are three time slots: 11am, 2pm and 5pm.

7. The canteen will have its signature meatballs but without beef or pork in “deference to local religious practices”.

8. In India, Ikea has online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.

9. Reports said the Navi Mumbai store will provide more than 6,000 jobs of which 50 per cent will be women.

10. Ikea’s next project will come up in Bengaluru, which is under construction. Then, it will open multiple format stores in Delhi-NCR — including a combination of a shopping centre, small stores and big centres.

tags
top news
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
Farmers’ protest: Solution soon, says Tomar | 4 key points
Farmers’ protest: Solution soon, says Tomar | 4 key points
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
Kidnappers of 8-year-old in Karnataka demand Rs 17 crore in Bitcoins
Kidnappers of 8-year-old in Karnataka demand Rs 17 crore in Bitcoins
Well positioned to undertake vital role in Indian Ocean region: Army Vice Chief Saini
Well positioned to undertake vital role in Indian Ocean region: Army Vice Chief Saini
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In