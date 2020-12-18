Ikea opens new store in Navi Mumbai, slots booked till December 31: 10 things to know

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 21:28 IST

One of the world’s largest furniture retailer Sweden-based Ikea opened its second store in Navi Mumbai on Friday amid much fanfare as several masked shoppers were found dotting the store on day one. The first store in India was opened in 2018 in Hyderabad.

Here is all you need to know about Ikea’s latest project

1. The Navi Mumbai store stands at an area of 5.3 lakh square feer — equivalent to 10 football fields, reports said. It is situated near Turbhe railway station.

2. It houses a 1,000-seater restaurant. However, as of now, only 2,500 people will be allowed to visit the store daily adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines.

3. The store has over 7,000 home furnishing products.

4. As of now, customers will have to pre-book to visit as there is the Covid-19 cap of the daily number. “This allows us to manage the number of people we have in the store at any given time, in line with the current guidelines in the city,” its website said.

5. Slots have been booked for the next two weeks. “We are currently following a two-week advance booking. So, the availability of slots is likely to change every day, Do come back again to book your visit with us,” a statement on Ikea website said.

6. The pre-booking can be done from Ikea website. There are three time slots: 11am, 2pm and 5pm.

7. The canteen will have its signature meatballs but without beef or pork in “deference to local religious practices”.

8. In India, Ikea has online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.

9. Reports said the Navi Mumbai store will provide more than 6,000 jobs of which 50 per cent will be women.

10. Ikea’s next project will come up in Bengaluru, which is under construction. Then, it will open multiple format stores in Delhi-NCR — including a combination of a shopping centre, small stores and big centres.