India imposes 10% tax on import of key smartphone components

India has imposed a 10% tax on imports of key smartphone components, including populated printed circuit boards, which are at the heart of smartphones, according to a government document.

The government’s move on Monday confirmed reports that the country was exploring new duties on the imports of populated printed circuit boards that include components such as processors, memory and wireless chips.

A 10% customs tax was also imposed on the imports of camera modules for phones and connectors.

The move, part of a phased manufacturing plan for lifting local production of mobile devices, is aimed at boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship ‘Make In India’ drive to turn the country into a manufacturing hub, like neighbouring China.