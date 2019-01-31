 India in talks with US to extend Iran sanctions waiver
India in talks with US to extend Iran sanctions waiver

India, Iran’s second-biggest oil customer after China, has already reduced its intake of Iranian oil but has not decided whether to end purchases completely.

business Updated: Jan 31, 2019 16:52 IST
Cracking towers and chimneys stand at the processing plant at the Persian Gulf Star Co. gas condensate refinery in Bandar Abbas, Iran.(Bloomberg)

India is in talks with the United States to extend a waiver on sanctions imposed on Iran’s crude oil exports, a senior Indian official said on Thursday.

India, Iran’s second-biggest oil customer after China, has already reduced its intake of Iranian oil but has not decided whether to end purchases completely.

“We are talking to the US on energy related aspects, including the waiver from sanctions. It is a continuous process,” said Sanjay Sudhir, joint secretary for international co-operation in the oil ministry.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 16:51 IST

