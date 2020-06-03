e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / India Inc must start investing: SBI chief

India Inc must start investing: SBI chief

Rajnish Kumar said corporates should look at opportunities for investment, and should not wait for the government to further support the industry.

business Updated: Jun 03, 2020 04:41 IST
Gopika Gopakumar
Gopika Gopakumar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Brushing off criticism that banks have been parking ₹7 trillion with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Rajnish Kumar clarified that there was no correlation between this and risk aversion among lenders.
Brushing off criticism that banks have been parking ₹7 trillion with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Rajnish Kumar clarified that there was no correlation between this and risk aversion among lenders. (Bloomberg)
         

India Inc. will need to overcome risk aversion and start investing if the economy has to pick up, said State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar. Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Annual Session 2020 on Tuesday, he said banks were flush with funds but corporates are not coming forward to borrow.

“Is risk aversion only among lenders? Is there risk aversion among borrowers also? Are they willing to invest? Are they willing to leverage?” asked Kumar. “As the chairman of the largest bank, I’m saying I have the money, but there are no takers.”

Brushing off criticism that banks have been parking ₹7 trillion with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Kumar clarified that there was no correlation between this and risk aversion among lenders. SBI, for instance, received as much as ₹2 trillion worth deposits in April and had to lend to the RBI under the reverse repo window, as there were not many avenues for lending.

Kumar said corporates should look at opportunities for investment, and should not wait for the government to further support the industry. He said the government does not have enough fiscal space and is currently focused on supporting the bottom of the pyramid, which has been worst affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

The government has already announced a ₹20 trillion stimulus package under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. This current fiscal year is also going to see a sharp rise in the gross borrowing programme to ₹12 trillion against the budgeted ₹7.8 trillion. Half of this is expected to be raised by the end of September. Economists expect the fiscal deficit to cross 6.4% in fiscal year 2021, compared to 4.6% of gross domestic product in FY20.

Kumar said corporate investments have not picked up despite the government’s effort to open up new sectors.

However, he was bullish on the recent measures by the government to infuse nearly ₹3 trillion into the system by way of guarantees to banks against loans to micro, small and medium enterprises.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What we still don’t know
Covid-19: What we still don’t know
Covid cases cross 200,000; rural clusters new challenge
Covid cases cross 200,000; rural clusters new challenge
Cyclone Nisarga to hit coasts of Gujarat, Maharashtra today
Cyclone Nisarga to hit coasts of Gujarat, Maharashtra today
Social security ID for migrants on top of labour panel’s agenda
Social security ID for migrants on top of labour panel’s agenda
Demand for Shramik trains sees a decline
Demand for Shramik trains sees a decline
Migrant jobs may fall up to 30% after Covid-19: Ajay Piramal
Migrant jobs may fall up to 30% after Covid-19: Ajay Piramal
A person who is sick can’t be refused treatment: Dr Randeep Guleria
A person who is sick can’t be refused treatment: Dr Randeep Guleria
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In