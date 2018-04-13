India needs to rise as a confident nation to become a global influencer: Ram Madhav

To become a global influencer in the next 10 years, India needs to rise as a confident nation willing to deal with the outside world, Ram Madhav, national general secretary of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said on Friday.

Madhav was one of the panelists in a group discussion on the subject, ‘Becoming a Global Influencer - What India Needs to do in the Next 10 Years,’ at the Hindustan Times-Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore. Other participants were Congress party MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Pavan Varma, national general secretary of the Janata Dal (United).

“India has to rise as a confident nation. Not just political leadership but the entire spectrum of leadership must be confident leaders. We have to create a nation that is willing to deal with the world outside,” Madhav said.

Additionally, he said India has to move towards less government, more governance and allow different levels of government to become more independent by empowering them.

For Scindia, sustainable growth will be one of the major challenges that India will have to face in the next decade. He also called for a robust foreign policy based on international relations “where you make nations believe that their progress is part of your goal.”

In reaction to Madhav’s remarks, Scindia said it is also important for the government to practice what it preaches and respect other people’s views.

“It is important for us in the government to listen to other people’s views because we are not the repository of all the answers. There is a wealth of knowledge out there and to be able to take that wealth of knowledge and make it part of our progress is one true challenge,” he said.

India is already a global influence and the challenge in the next 10 years would be how the government can promote not just sustainable economic growth but also social justice, said Varma.“Over the next 10 years, the real challenge is how do we marry a vibrant democracy to credible deliverables,” he said.