India reiterates pitch for sovereign rating upgrade to Fitch
Updated: Mar 07, 2018 15:00 IST
Reuters, New Delhi
The Indian government reiterated its pitch for a sovereign rating upgrade to Fitch, citing strong macro economic fundamentals, said a finance ministry official after a meeting with the global rating agency on Wednesday.
