 India reiterates pitch for sovereign rating upgrade to Fitch | business news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 07, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India reiterates pitch for sovereign rating upgrade to Fitch

Fitch has a BBB-, the lowest investment grade sovereign rating on India, with a stable outlook.

business Updated: Mar 07, 2018 15:00 IST
A sign sits on the glass wall of financial ratings agency Fitch Ratings in the Canary Wharf business district in London, U.K. on Monday.
A sign sits on the glass wall of financial ratings agency Fitch Ratings in the Canary Wharf business district in London, U.K. on Monday.(Jason Alden/Bloomberg)

The Indian government reiterated its pitch for a sovereign rating upgrade to Fitch, citing strong macro economic fundamentals, said a finance ministry official after a meeting with the global rating agency on Wednesday.

Fitch has a BBB-, the lowest investment grade sovereign rating on India, with a stable outlook.

more from business
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you