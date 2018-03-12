India’s industrial production grows 7.5% in January

India’s factory production grew in January to 7.5% over the same month last year, and marginally over the 7.1% recorded in December 2017, official data showed on Monday.

“The General Index for the month of January 2018 stands at 132.3, which is 7.5% higher as compared to the level in the month of January 2017,” a Central Statistics Office (CSO) release said.

The cumulative Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth for the April-January period of the current fiscal over the corresponding period of the previous year stood at 4.1%, the CSO said.