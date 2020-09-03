e-paper
Indian Oil Corp’s VLCC catches fire off Colombo: Report

The full loaded vessel was heading to Paradip in eastern India from Mina Al Ahmandi in Kuwait, Refinitiv’s ship tracking data shows

business Updated: Sep 03, 2020 12:09 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
A crude carrier chartered by India’s top refiner Indian Oil Corp has reportedly caught fire off Colombo.
A very large crude carrier New Diamond, chartered by India’s top refiner Indian Oil Corp , caught fire in the morning off Colombo, sources with knowledge about the matter told Reuters.

The full loaded vessel was heading to Paradip in eastern India from Mina Al Ahmandi in Kuwait, Refinitiv’s ship tracking data shows.

No immediate comment was available from IOC.

