Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jan 07, 2021

business

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 10:13 IST

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 51360) have increased since yesterday(Rs. 51350). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week (Rs. 50614.29) by 1.47%.

The spot gold prices in India(Rs.51360) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1917.8) saw a drop of 0.06%.

Gold and other precious metals on Jan 07, 2021

Global spot prices continued to fall as per the current close with a value of $1917.8 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.06%. This price level is 2.13% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1877.0). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.72% to $27.1 per Troy ounce.

The precious metal platinum prices remained stable at $1104.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50765 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 51360 .

MCX Gold on Jan 07, 2021

Gold prices in India remained stable today with futures on MCX quoted at Rs. 50765 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 1.0% or about Rs. 0.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 69545 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 51360) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 51350), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $1.0 to $1917.8 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 50765.

Currency Exchange Rate on Jan 07, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.