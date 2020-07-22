Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jul 22, 2020

business

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:43 IST

Spot gold prices in India(₹49110.0) have increased since yesterday(₹49100.0). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this month (₹48882.0).

Although the gold price in both global($1856.9) as well as Indian market(₹49110.0) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.81%.

Gold and other precious metals on Jul 22, 2020

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.81 % to $ 1856.9 per Troy ounce, following a 0.43% rise in the previous session.

This price level is 3.71 % lower than average gold price observed in April ($1788.1).

Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 5.06 % to $22.4 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.51 % to $890.0 per Troy ounce.

Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹ 49975.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹ 419.79.

Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹ 49110.0 .

MCX Gold on Jul 22, 2020

On MCX, June gold futures prices in India jumped 0.84 % to ₹49975.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.0 % or about ₹419.79 per 10 gram.

On MCX, May silver futures grew nearly 5.41 % or ₹3272.13 per kg to the price level of ₹60483.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (₹ 49110.0) increased by ₹ 419.79 from yesterday (₹ 49100.0), along with global spot prices growth of $ 15.0 to $ 1856.9 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹ 419.79 and value of ₹ 49975.0 as of today .

Currency Exchange Rate on Jul 22, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.6 as compared to previous close of ₹74.5. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.