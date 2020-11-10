e-paper
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 10, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 10, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 10:15 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Nov 10, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Nov 10, 2020
         

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 52230.0) observed no change since yesterday(Rs. 52230.0), though it was greater than the average gold price observed this week (Rs. 51827.14) by 0.78%.

Although the global gold price($1883.5) has increased by 1.17%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market(Rs. 52230.0).

Gold and other precious metals on Nov 10, 2020

In global markets, gold prices moved higher today after a fall in the previous session. Spot gold rose by 1.17% to $1883.5 Gold per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.22% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1906.5). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.67% to $24.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.46% to $874.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 52442.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 52230.0 . 

MCX Gold on Nov 10, 2020

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 2.0% or Rs. 1245.02 per kg to the price level of Rs. 62251.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 52230.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 52230.0), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $21.0 to $1883.5 value today. MCX future price also reflected no change with value of Rs. 52442.0 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Nov 10, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

