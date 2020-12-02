IndiGo now operating 1,000 flights to and from 65 destinations, narrows gap with pre-Covid days

business

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 18:23 IST

India’s largest airline by market share - IndiGo, has begun operating 1,000 flights to and from 65 destinations from Tuesday including 59 domestic and 6 international destinations (commercial as well as air bubble), the carrier’s spokesperson said Wednesday.

The airline used to operate over 1,500 daily flights inthe pre-Covid-19 period.

The spokesperson said that the airline has been operating these flights while adhering to all precautionary measures, ensuring a safe and hassle-free travel experience on-board a lean, clean flying machine.

Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer, IndiGo said, “From zero domestic and international operations to now operating 1,000 scheduled commercial flights daily, we have indeed come a long way since we resumed operations post the lockdown. Our tireless efforts to provide a safe and hygienic experience and awareness campaigns are bearing fruit, as seen in the form of steadily increasing demand for air travel. We are currently operating at around 70% of our pre-covid capacity and we hope that the growth will continue into 2021.”

IndiGo had operated 1,00,000 flights between May 25 and November 11, 2020, including all domestic and international flights. Currently the airline is operating around130 scheduled flights from three metro cities – Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The airline has also been operating passenger and CarGo charter flights across domestic and international sectors.