e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / IndiGo now operating 1,000 flights to and from 65 destinations, narrows gap with pre-Covid days

IndiGo now operating 1,000 flights to and from 65 destinations, narrows gap with pre-Covid days

IndiGo used to operate over 1,500 daily flights before Covid-19 pandemic began.

business Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
An IndiGo flight lands at Patna’s Jaiprakash Narayan International Airport.
An IndiGo flight lands at Patna’s Jaiprakash Narayan International Airport.(HT PHOTO)
         

India’s largest airline by market share - IndiGo, has begun operating 1,000 flights to and from 65 destinations from Tuesday including 59 domestic and 6 international destinations (commercial as well as air bubble), the carrier’s spokesperson said Wednesday.

The airline used to operate over 1,500 daily flights inthe pre-Covid-19 period.

The spokesperson said that the airline has been operating these flights while adhering to all precautionary measures, ensuring a safe and hassle-free travel experience on-board a lean, clean flying machine.

Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer, IndiGo said, “From zero domestic and international operations to now operating 1,000 scheduled commercial flights daily, we have indeed come a long way since we resumed operations post the lockdown. Our tireless efforts to provide a safe and hygienic experience and awareness campaigns are bearing fruit, as seen in the form of steadily increasing demand for air travel. We are currently operating at around 70% of our pre-covid capacity and we hope that the growth will continue into 2021.”

IndiGo had operated 1,00,000 flights between May 25 and November 11, 2020, including all domestic and international flights. Currently the airline is operating around130 scheduled flights from three metro cities – Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The airline has also been operating passenger and CarGo charter flights across domestic and international sectors.

tags
top news
Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
Demolition row: Kangana Ranaut moves Supreme Court, files caveat
Demolition row: Kangana Ranaut moves Supreme Court, files caveat
Covid: As UK clears vaccine, what’s status of made-in-India Covaxin’s trials?
Covid: As UK clears vaccine, what’s status of made-in-India Covaxin’s trials?
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In