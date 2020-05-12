e-paper
Industrial production falls 16.7% in March

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 2.7 per cent in March, 2019.

business Updated: May 12, 2020 18:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Manufacturing sector output fell by 20.6 per cent compared to a growth of 3.1 per cent in the same month a year ago.
Manufacturing sector output fell by 20.6 per cent compared to a growth of 3.1 per cent in the same month a year ago.
         

The country’s industrial output declined by 16.7 per cent in March, on account of poor show by mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors mainly due to the nationwide lockdown, government data showed on Tuesday.

The government had imposed lockdown to contain Covid-19 from March 25.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 2.7 per cent in March, 2019.

According to National Statistical Office (NSO) data, manufacturing sector output fell by 20.6 per cent compared to a growth of 3.1 per cent in the same month a year ago.

Electricity generation declined by 6.8 per cent as against a growth of 2.2 per cent in March 2019.

Mining sector output remained flat compared to a growth of 0.8 per cent earlier.

The IIP in the last fiscal contracted by 0.7 per cent from 3.8 per cent expansion in the 2018-19.

