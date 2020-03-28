e-paper
Home / Business News / Infosys employee says ‘spread the virus’ in social post. Company sacks him

Infosys employee says ‘spread the virus’ in social post. Company sacks him

Infosys, in a tweet from its official handle, said the social media post by the employee is against its code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing.

business Updated: Mar 28, 2020 08:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The logo of Infosys is pictured inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, India, April 13, 2017.
The logo of Infosys is pictured inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, India, April 13, 2017. (REUTERS)
         

Infosys on Friday said it has terminated the services of the employee who had made an “inappropriate post” on social media related to the coronovirus outbreak.

Infosys, in a tweet from its official handle, said the social media post by the employee is against its code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing. “Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees, and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity,” it noted.

The Bengaluru-based company further said the company has a “zero tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee”.

The individual, whose post triggered an outrage on Twitter on Thursday, had said “Let’s join hands, go out and sneeze with open in public. Spread the virus” in the post.

Infosys had on Thursday tweeted that it was deeply concerned with the post and that it would take necessary action based on its investigation.

The deadly coronavirus, which started in China and has spread to many parts of the world. In India, the number of positive cases in India touched 724, and has claimed 17 lives so far.

