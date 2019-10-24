e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Infosys says US market regulator probing ‘unethical practices’ complaint

SEC also disclosed claims that Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy prevented employees from highlighting issues around large deals in presentations to the board.

business Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Bengaluru
Infosys said a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against it in a US federal court based on the complaints.
Infosys said a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against it in a US federal court based on the complaints.(Reuters Photo)
         

Infosys Ltd on Thursday said the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a probe into whistleblower claims that the Indian software services firm used ‘unethical practices’ to boost revenue and profit.

The company said India’s market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has also asked it to submit information concerning the complaints.

Infosys, India’s second-biggest IT services firm by revenue after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, on Tuesday said it was investigating claims including that Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals fearing the negative impact of reduced profit on Infosys’ share price.

It also disclosed claims that Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy prevented employees from highlighting issues around large deals in presentations to the board.

Parekh and Roy declined to comment when contacted through Infosys.

Infosys on Thursday also said a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against it in a US federal court based on the complaints, and that it intends to defend itself “vigorously”.

Infosys shares, which have lost over 15% of their value since the firm disclosed the claims, were largely unchanged in early trade on Thursday.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 10:29 IST

tags
top news
LIVE| BJP-Sena set to return in Maharashtra; neck-and-neck fight in Haryana
LIVE| BJP-Sena set to return in Maharashtra; neck-and-neck fight in Haryana
Maharashtra election result: BJP, Shiv Sena set to retain hold of Mumbai
Maharashtra election result: BJP, Shiv Sena set to retain hold of Mumbai
In Haryana, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP may prove to be kingmaker
In Haryana, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP may prove to be kingmaker
LIVE| BJP-Shiv Sena agreed on 50-50 formula, says Sanjay Raut
LIVE| BJP-Shiv Sena agreed on 50-50 formula, says Sanjay Raut
BJP-Sena continue march in NCP’s erstwhile bastion of Western Maharashtra
BJP-Sena continue march in NCP’s erstwhile bastion of Western Maharashtra
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Maharashtra BJP makes ‘victory’ preparations, places order for 5000 laddus
Maharashtra BJP makes ‘victory’ preparations, places order for 5000 laddus
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Business News