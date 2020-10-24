e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Innovation challenge launched for start-ups, individuals in reproductive health space

Innovation challenge launched for start-ups, individuals in reproductive health space

FPAI and social enterprise Villgro Innovations Foundation said in the statement that this challenge aims to attract applications from start-ups as well as individual innovators working to find solutions for sexual and reproductive health challenges

business Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 14:18 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
An innovation challenge has been launched for individuals and start-ups to submit disruptive solutions in sexual and reproductive health space
An innovation challenge has been launched for individuals and start-ups to submit disruptive solutions in sexual and reproductive health space(AP)
         

An innovation challenge has been launched for individuals and start-ups to submit disruptive solutions in sexual and reproductive health space, a statement said. “A cohort of 15 innovators will be selected for the immersion support and winners at the end of the program will receive cash prize of up to Rs 3.5 lakh,” NGO Family Planning Association of India (FPAI) and social enterprise Villgro Innovations Foundation said in the statement.

“This innovation challenge aims to attract applications from start-ups as well as individual innovators working to find solutions for challenges in sexual and reproductive health. Youth focused programmes and innovators who would be selected through this challenge will get access to a highly curated immersion program with industry experts to create a pilot prototype solution,” it added.

tags
top news
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for FY2019-20 extended by a month till December 31
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for FY2019-20 extended by a month till December 31
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Rana open after DC opt to bowl
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Rana open after DC opt to bowl
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19
Centre announces interest waiver scheme for loans up to Rs 2 crore
Centre announces interest waiver scheme for loans up to Rs 2 crore
US closely monitoring India-China border row: Official
US closely monitoring India-China border row: Official
Nitish banking on well-nurtured women constituency in tough electoral test
Nitish banking on well-nurtured women constituency in tough electoral test
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In