Japan's PM Abe pledges 'unprecedented' stimulus to combat coronavirus fallout

Japan’s PM Abe pledges ‘unprecedented’ stimulus to combat coronavirus fallout

The government will compile a supplementary budget for the fiscal year beginning in April in the next 10 days to fund the package, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe added.

business Updated: Mar 28, 2020 15:27 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.(Reuters)
         

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday his government will compile an unprecedentedly big economic stimulus that will include cash payouts to households and small firms hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will lay out a stimulus package of unprecedented size that will exceed the one compiled after the Lehman crisis,” Abe told a news conference, adding that the package will include fiscal, monetary and tax measures.

The government will compile a supplementary budget for the fiscal year beginning in April in the next 10 days to fund the package, he added.

Air pollution curve flattens in Delhi-NCR due to lockdown impact
Air pollution curve flattens in Delhi-NCR due to lockdown impact
LIVE: We've ordered reagents, we can test more people, says Health Ministry
LIVE: We’ve ordered reagents, we can test more people, says Health Ministry
'Back to villages in crowded buses denting lockdown', says Chidambaram
‘Back to villages in crowded buses denting lockdown’, says Chidambaram
In some countries, transporting petrol may become costlier than petrol itself
In some countries, transporting petrol may become costlier than petrol itself
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Latest Windows 10 March update will stop your PC from accessing internet
Latest Windows 10 March update will stop your PC from accessing internet
After Ramayan and Mahabharat, SRK's Circus to be re-run on DD National
After Ramayan and Mahabharat, SRK’s Circus to be re-run on DD National
Donald Trump signs $2.2 trillion relief package for US as pandemic cases surge
Donald Trump signs $2.2 trillion relief package for US as pandemic cases surge
