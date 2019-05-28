Today in New Delhi, India
May 28, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Side pocketing in mutual funds

The illiquid investment that is kept aside is isolated from the rest of the fund.

business Updated: May 28, 2019 10:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
mutual funds,illiquid assets,hard-to-value assets
Notebook with mutual funds sign on a table. Business concept.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WHAT IS IT?

In mutual funds, side pocketing is an account built to segregate illiquid assets from the rest of the fund. The illiquid investment that is kept aside is isolated from the rest of the fund. It is a mechanism to separate distressed, illiquid and hard-to-value assets from other more liquid assets in a portfolio. This prevents the distressed assets from damaging the returns generated by more liquid, better-performing assets.

First Published: May 28, 2019 10:35 IST

tags

more from business
trending topics