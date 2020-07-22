e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Mukesh Ambani is now world’s fifth-richest man

Mukesh Ambani is now world’s fifth-richest man

The 63-year-old is now worth $74.6 billion, surpassing Berkshire Hathaway’s chief executive Buffett’s $72.7 billion as of Wednesday, according to the Forbes’ billionaires’ list.

business Updated: Jul 22, 2020 15:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mukesh Ambani has seen a string of deals for his digital business and shares of his conglomerate have more than doubled since a low in March.
Mukesh Ambani has seen a string of deals for his digital business and shares of his conglomerate have more than doubled since a low in March.(REUTERS)
         

Mukesh Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Industries Ltd, is now the world’s richest man after surging past Warren Buffet, according to Forbes.

The 63-year-old is now worth $74.6 billion, surpassing Berkshire Hathaway’s chief executive Buffett’s $72.7 billion as of Wednesday, according to the Forbes’ billionaires’ list.

Mukesh Ambani has seen a string of deals for his digital business and shares of his conglomerate have more than doubled since a low in March.

All this came after RIL’s Jio Platforms got more than $15 billion in investments from companies including Facebook Inc and Silver Lake.

And last week, Google agreed to buy a $4.5 billion stake in Jio Platforms Ltd, adding to a series of large US investments into an online venture that has nearly 400 million users in India.

The search engine will acquire 7.7% of the fast-growing internet unit for Rs 337.4 billion.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos leads the list with $185.8 billion, followed by Bill Gates of Microsoft with $113.1 billion of wealth.

Bernard Arnault and family, the chairperson and chief executive of luxury brand LVMH is the third on the list with a wealth of $111.8 billion. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is the fourth richest with a net worth of $89 billion.

tags
top news
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
PM Modi to lay Ram Temple foundation stone on Aug 5, 200 people to attend
PM Modi to lay Ram Temple foundation stone on Aug 5, 200 people to attend
Huge explosion near Baghjan oil well in Assam, 3 foreign experts injured
Huge explosion near Baghjan oil well in Assam, 3 foreign experts injured
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
‘Bring it on’: Congress’ counterattack at BJP after ED raids Ashok Gehlot’s brother
‘Bring it on’: Congress’ counterattack at BJP after ED raids Ashok Gehlot’s brother
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home: Study
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home: Study
China may shut US Wuhan consulate after US orders its Houston mission closed: Report
China may shut US Wuhan consulate after US orders its Houston mission closed: Report
‘Modi govt’s raid raj’: Congress slams ED raids on CM Gehlot’s brother
‘Modi govt’s raid raj’: Congress slams ED raids on CM Gehlot’s brother
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In