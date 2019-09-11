Nifty, Sensex end higher; auto stocks among top gainers

business

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:29 IST

Indian shares settled higher on Wednesday, ahead of key inflation data, with shares of Yes Bank Ltd witnessing its best session in over six months.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.3% higher at 11,035.70, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.34% at 37,270.82.

Investors await consumer price index data due on Thursday. The country’s retail inflation likely rose to a 10-month high in August, while staying below the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

The Nifty banking index, which tracks both state-owned and private-sector lenders, closed nearly 1% higher with Yes Bank shares gaining as much as 19.57% — its biggest intraday spike since Feb. 14.

Auto makers were among the top gainers on the blue-chip index, with Tata Motors Ltd finishing the session 10.6% higher and Eicher Motors Ltd closing nearly 5% up.

Real estate stocks gained too, with the Nifty real estate index adding 4.14%, its biggest intraday rise since May.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 16:28 IST