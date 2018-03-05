 NTPC commissions 8 MW small hydro capacity in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh | business news | Hindustan Times
NTPC commissions 8 MW small hydro capacity in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh

Commercial operations at the Singrauli Small Hydro Electric Power Project in Madhya Pradesh began on Monday.

Updated: Mar 05, 2018 16:11 IST
With the new plant, the total commissioned and commercial capacity of the NTPC and NTPC group has become 44,500 MW and 51,391 MW respectively.
With the new plant, the total commissioned and commercial capacity of the NTPC and NTPC group has become 44,500 MW and 51,391 MW respectively.(Reuters File)

NTPC on Monday announced commissioning its 8 megawatt (MW) small hydro-capacity at Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, which has increased the state-owned power giant’s installed capacity to 51,391 MW.

“Commercial Operation of Units 1 & 2 (2 x 4 MW) of Singrauli Small Hydro Electric Power Project. Units1 & 2 (2 x 4 MW) of Singrauli Small Hydro Electric Power Project has been declared on commercial operation from March 5, 2018,” NTPC said in a BSE filing on Monday.

With this, the total commissioned and commercial capacity of the NTPC and NTPC group has become 44,500 MW and 51,391 MW respectively, said the exchange filing.

