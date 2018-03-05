NTPC commissions 8 MW small hydro capacity in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh

NTPC on Monday announced commissioning its 8 megawatt (MW) small hydro-capacity at Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, which has increased the state-owned power giant’s installed capacity to 51,391 MW.

“Commercial Operation of Units 1 & 2 (2 x 4 MW) of Singrauli Small Hydro Electric Power Project. Units1 & 2 (2 x 4 MW) of Singrauli Small Hydro Electric Power Project has been declared on commercial operation from March 5, 2018,” NTPC said in a BSE filing on Monday.

With this, the total commissioned and commercial capacity of the NTPC and NTPC group has become 44,500 MW and 51,391 MW respectively, said the exchange filing.