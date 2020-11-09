e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Oil jumps by most since June on Covid-19 vaccine progress

Oil jumps by most since June on Covid-19 vaccine progress

Crude futures spiked following news the vaccine, being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE, prevented more than 90% of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers.

business Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 18:31 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US.
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US.(Reuters)
         

Oil in London jumped by the most since June as Pfizer Inc. reported a potential Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough.

Crude futures spiked following news the vaccine, being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE, prevented more than 90% of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers.

Markets globally surged. WTI climbed almost 10% in New York, while global equities soared. It also led to broader strength in the oil futures curve, with timespreads also seeing some of their biggest moves higher in months.

“That could be the potential game changer as it will speed up the demand recovery,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank A/S.

Prices had earlier gained as Joe Biden declared victory in the U.S. presidential election and began preparations to navigate America’s pandemic-hit economy out of crisis, with potential shifts coming on a range of policies from fiscal stimulus to Iranian sanctions. Saudi Arabia said that OPEC+ could extend oil cuts through 2022 as the group seeks to re-balance the glutted market.

The potential vaccine would come just as European oil demand is being roiled by Covid-19 again. Speculators had built up bumper short positions in the market in recent weeks as the virus spread afresh, though consumption has been relatively robust in China.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
How and when will Trump leave office?
How and when will Trump leave office?
Bihar vote-counting to begin at 8am, early trends likely by 10am
Bihar vote-counting to begin at 8am, early trends likely by 10am
Sidelined and miffed, Vijayashanti likely to quit Congress and head home to BJP
Sidelined and miffed, Vijayashanti likely to quit Congress and head home to BJP
Former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni sent to 14 days judicial custody in murder case
Former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni sent to 14 days judicial custody in murder case
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In