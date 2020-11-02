e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Oil prices slump 4% on jitters over Europe lockdowns, US elections

Oil prices slump 4% on jitters over Europe lockdowns, US elections

OPEC and their allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are cutting output by about 7.7 million barrels per day in a pact aimed at supporting prices.

business Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 06:57 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Singapore
A labourer works amid oil containers at a wholesale fuel market in Kolkata.
A labourer works amid oil containers at a wholesale fuel market in Kolkata.(Reuters File Photo )
         

Oil prices slumped more than 4% on Monday to the lowest levels since May on worries a swathe of coronavirus lockdowns across Europe will weaken fuel demand, while traders braced for turbulence during the US. Presidential election week.

Brent crude for January was at $36.32 a barrel, down $1.62, or 4.3%, by 0018 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate fell $1.62, or 4.5%, to $34.17 a barrel. Brent earlier hit a low of $35.74 a barrel while WTI slipped to $33.64 a barrel.

Countries across Europe have reimposed lockdown measures aimed at slowing Covid-19 infection rates which have accelerated in the continent in the past month.

“The lockdown measures announced by UK and by Italy are just adding to the deteriorating European situation,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney said.

“A lot of traders are now looking at the U.S. and their rising infection rates and wondering if Europe is providing the model for what will happen in the U.S. in the coming weeks.”

Concerns about weakening demand and rising supplies caused oil prices to fall for a second straight month in October, with WTI falling 11% and Brent 8.5%.

Rising supplies from Libya and Iraq, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) offset production cuts by other members and caused the group’s output to rise for a fourth month in October, a Reuters survey showed.

OPEC and their allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are cutting output by about 7.7 million barrels per day in a pact aimed at supporting prices.

OPEC+ is scheduled to hold a policy meeting over Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

tags
top news
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
‘GST collection indicates positive growth recovery’, says finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey
‘GST collection indicates positive growth recovery’, says finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘MS Dhoni can’t finish IPL career without crowds’: Vaughan
‘MS Dhoni can’t finish IPL career without crowds’: Vaughan
40% of Delhi’s PM2.5 on Sunday from over 3,000 farm fires, says IMD
40% of Delhi’s PM2.5 on Sunday from over 3,000 farm fires, says IMD
Covid update: New skin symptom study; Indian vaccine planned launch
Covid update: New skin symptom study; Indian vaccine planned launch
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In