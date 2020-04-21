e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Oil’s slide favours India’s bonds versus Indonesia: Report

Oil’s slide favours India’s bonds versus Indonesia: Report

The Indian rupee has also fared better than Indonesia’s rupiah, Asia’s worst performer this year.

business Updated: Apr 21, 2020 14:26 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
For oil-importing India, the implosion in Brent crude prices this year will give Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government leeway to heal an economy hurt by virus lockdowns.
For oil-importing India, the implosion in Brent crude prices this year will give Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government leeway to heal an economy hurt by virus lockdowns.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

Oil’s epic price collapse is giving Indian bonds the upper hand over Indonesian debt in a market where dollars are in short supply and developing nations compete for foreign money, according to JPMorgan Private Bank.

For oil-importing India, the implosion in Brent crude prices this year will give Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government leeway to heal an economy hurt by virus lockdowns. That puts Indonesia, a country hit with a bigger current-account deficit and an oil-led decline in commodity prices, at a disadvantage.

“India is a clear winner from the collapse in oil prices, whereas Indonesia loses,” said Alexander Wolf, head of Asian investment strategy at JPMorgan in Hong Kong. “Commodity prices will be the key differentiator” at a time when weak global growth and capital outflows increase the challenges for countries with current-account deficits. Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of palm oil and largest shipper of thermal coal.

Read: Oil Spirals Below Zero in ‘Devastating Day’ for Global Industry

India’s domestic bonds have handed investors a loss of nearly 2% in dollar terms in 2020 amid an emerging-market rout, albeit better than the decline of more than 11% for Indonesia, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes. The Indian rupee has also fared better than Indonesia’s rupiah, Asia’s worst performer this year.

Divergent policy paths also favor Indian bonds as Bank Indonesia’s liquidity injection will probably hurt the rupiah. Indonesia’s monetary authority said it will soon start buying bonds directly from the government, turning to unconventional policy tools even though it has access to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s $60 billion repurchase facility. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India has stopped short of announcing massive bond purchases though it has been buying debt in the secondary market to cool yields.

“We’re not bullish on Indonesian local bonds even with BI potentially being a buyer due to the expectation that that would weaken the currency,” Wolf said.

Markets are pricing Indonesian debt as riskier based on credit-default swaps even though it’s rated one level higher than India at BBB by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. Aside from current-account deficits, both countries suffer from a shortfall in their fiscal positions.

Read: Indonesian Bond Yield May Further Narrow Gap to India’s

Indonesia’s local bond market, 32%-owned by foreign investors, is turning into a liability, according to Duncan Tan, currency and rates strategist in Singapore at DBS Group Holdings Ltd. Foreign participation in India’s market, by contrast, is limited by quotas.

“I don’t think Indonesia’s credit rating, being one notch higher, means much,” Tan said. “Ultimately, Indonesian government bonds are a market driven by foreigners and Indian securities by locals. The market dynamics and thus, the impact of central bank action, are very different.”

tags
top news
‘Anti-federal campaign’: Trinamool on Centre’s Covid-19 team in Bengal
‘Anti-federal campaign’: Trinamool on Centre’s Covid-19 team in Bengal
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Through sea and forests: How workers are trying to reach home amid lockdown
Through sea and forests: How workers are trying to reach home amid lockdown
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Samsung planning to launch camera sensors that work better than human eyes
Samsung planning to launch camera sensors that work better than human eyes
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
How plummeting oil prices are puncturing Tesla’s savings claim on EVs
How plummeting oil prices are puncturing Tesla’s savings claim on EVs
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news