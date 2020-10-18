Ola to set up new tech centre in Pune, hire 1,000 engineers: Sources

business

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 15:42 IST

Ride-hailing platform Ola plans to set up a new technology centre in Pune and hire about 1,000 engineers over the next few years, sources said.

According to sources close to the development, the tech centre in Pune will be the second such centre for the company in India after Bengaluru, and will cater to global and local solutions for all businesses of Ola across the group.

When contacted, an Ola spokesperson confirmed the development but declined to offer more details.

One of the persons privy to the development said the Pune facility, which will be operational by the end of this quarter, will help create jobs for 1,000 skilled technology professionals over the next three years.

In June last year, Ola had opened an Advanced Technology Centre in San Francisco Bay Area to accelerate its work across electric and connected vehicles.

Pune is well known for its tech talent and IT infrastructure, making it a favoured destination for many tech led companies like Ola.

Ola has over 4,000 employees with about 1,500 of them engaged in engineering roles.

Ola’s rival Uber had also recently announced the strengthening of its engineering team in India. It has roped in Amazon veteran Manikandan Thangarathnam as senior director to lead all rider and platform engineering teams in Bengaluru. The US-based company also plans to hire 85 more engineers in India in addition to its previous plan of engaging 140 engineers in the country.

Uber has stated that their overarching vision is to strengthen tech capabilities, as it sees India as a technology hub, building and innovating for the world.

These hirings come just months after both Ola and Uber had announced job cuts due to their business being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In May, Uber had announced laying off about 600 employees in India ,about a quarter of its staff in the country, while Ola let go off 1,400 staff from its rides, financial services, and food business.With gradual unlocking of cities and businesses (following a nearly two month of lockdown), businesses are now slowly returning to normalcy.