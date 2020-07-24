e-paper
Overseas visits to UK halved in March due to Covid-19

Overseas visits to UK halved in March due to Covid-19

The number of visits to Britain dropped to 1.4 million, 54% fewer than in March 2019, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said

Jul 24, 2020 14:43 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
London
The number of Britons travelling overseas fell by 50% to 3.2 million, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said.
The number of Britons travelling overseas fell by 50% to 3.2 million, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said. (AP file photo. Representative image)
         

The number of overseas visitors to Britain halved in March, the first month in which Covid-19 seriously affected travel, and there was a similar fall in British people going abroad, official figures showed on Friday.

The number of visits to Britain dropped to 1.4 million, 54% fewer than in March 2019, while the number of Britons travelling overseas fell by 50% to 3.2 million, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said.

