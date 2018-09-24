Petrol crosses 90 mark in Mumbai, shoots up in other cities

The price of petrol touched Rs 90.8 per litre in Mumbai today, recording a hike of 11 paisa since Friday.

Other metros recorded a similar hike as petrol prices were recorded at Rs 82.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs 84.54 per litre in Kolkata, and Rs 85.99 per litre in Chennai.

Fuel prices had shot up on Friday as well with the cost touching Rs 82.32 per litre in Delhi while diesel rates were at Rs 73.87 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol was being retailed at Rs 89.69 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.42 per litre.

The fuel price has been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. Earlier, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had blamed international factors for the hike in the prices of petroleum products.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 10:19 IST