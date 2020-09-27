e-paper
Qatar Air loss widens on coronavirus lockdown, Air Italy suspension

The loss for the 12 months through March rose 47% to 7 billion riyals ($1.9 billion), the airline said in a statement. It cited lockdowns linked to the virus and Air Italy’s suspension of operations for the loss. Qatar Airways owns 49% of Air Italy.

business Updated: Sep 27, 2020 17:06 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Total revenue climbed 6.4% to 51.1 billion riyals. It carried 32.4 million passengers, an 8.9% increase from the year-ago period.
         

Qatar Airways’ fiscal-year loss widened as the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the state-owned carrier’s woes.

The loss for the 12 months through March rose 47% to 7 billion riyals ($1.9 billion), the airline said in a statement. It cited lockdowns linked to the virus and Air Italy’s suspension of operations for the loss. Qatar Airways owns 49% of Air Italy.

Total revenue climbed 6.4% to 51.1 billion riyals. It carried 32.4 million passengers, an 8.9% increase from the year-ago period.

