Ramkumar Ramamoorthy appointed CMD Cognizant India

Sep 17, 2019

Global technology services firm Cognizant Technology Solutions has appointed Ramkumar Ramamoorthy as chairman and managing director of Cognizant India and head of India Operations, Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries announced in a note sent to employees this morning. Ramamoorthy will be reporting directly to the company’s executive committee.

In the note, Humphries said, “Through countless interactions with our leaders and teams in India, not to mention two week-long visits there, I’ve developed a deep appreciation for the jewel that is Cognizant India—the hub of our global delivery, solutioning, and innovation. We are fortunate to have many talented and engaged colleagues in India, more than 200,000 in all, who excel at serving our clients. The bright future of Cognizant India will see us building the industry’s most admired delivery engine, blending efficiency with innovation. That future will also include attracting and developing even more of the best talent, strengthening our brand and reputation, and ensuring the highest levels of ethics, compliance, and governance.”

Humphries said in his 21-plus years with the company, Ramkumar has played a leading role in developing many of their India-based portfolios, including marketing and communications, market research and intelligence, public affairs, and knowledge management, along with spearheading the activation of their corporate purpose through the work and generosity of Cognizant Foundation and Cognizant Outreach.

“In the weeks ahead, Ramkumar will be establishing both a Management Committee and an Operating Committee for India. These committees will help us further strengthen our operations in the country, proactively advance our agenda as we engage with the media and government, drive greater diversity and inclusion throughout our organization, and extend our corporate citizenship efforts and our reputation as an employer of choice as we work to accelerate Cognizant’s topline growth. As our new Head of India Operations, Ramkumar will have all of the country’s location heads and corporate function leaders as dotted-line reports,” Humphries said in his note.

Humphries said India is a “prized asset” of Cognizant, adding that he has two scheduled visits to India in the next three months and he expects the executive committee to keep visiting India. “In coming quarters, we plan to extend our outreach and engagement with the Indian media and government institutions. I look forward to working more closely with Ramkumar and ensuring that Cognizant’s standing is positioned appropriately in all circles as we reestablish our company’s momentum,” he said.

Sep 17, 2019