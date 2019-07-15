Read your SIP statements right

The components

To begin with, the systematic investment plan (SIP) statement will have your name, folio number, your mode of holding the SIP— single or joint investment, status of know your customer (KYC), nominee and email ID. “You will also see an International Security Identification Number (ISIN) which is allotted to every investable security,” said Yashpal Sharma, vice president and principal officer, Taurus Mutual Fund.

You will also see your Unique Client Code (UCC) which is allotted to every investor and is linked to your PAN card. Below these preliminary details are the date of your investment, which is essentially the date on which the money gets debited from your account, the amount of contribution and net asset value (NAV) of the fund on the day of investment.

NAV calculation

What gets credited to your SIP account is actually the number of units of the fund you hold and the amount of investment.

“You can get the number of units allotted to you that month by dividing your amount of contribution by the NAV of the fund,” said Sharma. Say you invest ₹2,000 a month and the NAV of the fund on that date is ₹143.41, the number of units credited to your account will be 13.946. Your statement will also show the value of your entire SIP since you began investing in it. This summary is calculated as on the last day of every month by multiplying your outstanding unit balance with the NAV of the fund as on the last day. More units get credited to your account if the NAV is lesser.

Reviewing is important

The statement gives you an overview of your SIPS in detail. “Reviewing on a regular basis is important for transactional and administrative purposes: to check if the money is getting debited from your account on the correct date, the amount debited is correct, if the same is reflecting in your account, if your SIP is still continuing or not and for various other similar reasons,” said Sharma. However, you should remember that any form of equity investment, including SIP, is for long term and you should not panic if there are short term fluctuations. “Holding your investment for a longer term will average out the market volatility,” said George Joseph, chief executive officer and chief investment officer, ITI Mutual Fund. Keep a check but do not withdraw due to highly volatile market.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 12:02 IST