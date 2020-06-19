e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani

In a statement, Ambani said Reliance raised Rs 1.15 lakh crore from global tech investors by selling a little less than a quarter of the firm’s digital arm, Jio Platforms Ltd, and another Rs 53,124.20 crore through a rights issue.

business Updated: Jun 19, 2020 09:46 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
“I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net-debt free much before our original schedule of March 31, 2021,’’ Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries said.
“I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net-debt free much before our original schedule of March 31, 2021,’’ Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries said. (Reuters file photo)
         

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Friday said his flagship firm Reliance Industries is now net-debt free after a record Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising in under two months.

In a statement, Ambani said Reliance raised Rs 1.15 lakh crore from global tech investors by selling a little less than a quarter of the firm’s digital arm, Jio Platforms Ltd, and another Rs 53,124.20 crore through a rights issue.

The company had a net-debt of Rs 1.61 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020.

“I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net-debt free much before our original schedule of March 31, 2021,” he said.

tags
top news
From infrastructure to hi-tech: Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
From infrastructure to hi-tech: Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
India sees another record spike of 13,587 Covid-19 cases, tally over 3.8 lakh
India sees another record spike of 13,587 Covid-19 cases, tally over 3.8 lakh
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
Covid-19 live updates: Mizoram reports zero cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19 live updates: Mizoram reports zero cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19: Eight states have more than 10,000 cases, but better rate of recovery
Covid-19: Eight states have more than 10,000 cases, but better rate of recovery
My family ensured I was never alone during the time I felt suicidal: Shami
My family ensured I was never alone during the time I felt suicidal: Shami
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In