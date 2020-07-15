Reliance’s 43rd AGM today: Here how you can access it

business

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 08:08 IST

Shareholders can log in to the Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) first-ever virtual annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday through multiple channels.

“The 43rd annual meet will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 2 pm through video conferencing/other audio-visual means,” the company has said in a regulatory filing.

RIL’s 43rd AGM is expected to attract a global audience and its virtual platform will enable more than one lakh shareholders from 500 locations to log on simultaneously.

News agency PTI reported quoting unnamed company sources that shareholders can now log into the event live, listen to the plans and initiatives and comment and participate as well.

Here is how you can log on to RIL’s virtual AGM:

* You can log in through a Chatbot assistant, which is powered by Haptik, on WhatsApp to attend the RIL AGM.

* You will have to send “Hi” to +917977111111 to access the Reliance Industries’ AGM WhatsApp Chatbot Assistant.

* Before that, you can save the number on your phone.

* You will get a menu of options via an instant message after you send the keyword to the Chatbot Assistant. After that, you can select the relevant option number to proceed.

* The company will also broadcast the AGM through its Flame of Truth and Jio channels on YouTube.

* It will also be streamed on RIL’s Facebook profile and Twitter handle.

* Shareholders will also be able to access the live-stream through RIL’s JioMeet link.