Retail inflation grew at 7.34% in September: Govt data

Retail inflation grew at 7.34% in September: Govt data

In August, the retail inflation, which is measured by the consumer price index (CPI), grew 6.69%. It was powered by an increase in the price of food as well as transport and mobile phone bills.

business Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 18:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the rate of price rise in the food basket was 10.68% in September against 9.05% in August.
Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the rate of price rise in the food basket was 10.68% in September against 9.05% in August.
         

India’s retail inflation grew to 7.34% in September from 6.7% in August on higher food prices ahead of the festival season, government showed on Monday. It was 3.99 per cent in September last year. Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the rate of price rise in the food basket was 10.68% in September against 9.05% in August.

In August, the retail inflation, which is measured by the consumer price index (CPI), grew 6.69%. It was powered by an increase in the price of food as well as transport and mobile phone bills.

The number was 0.04 percentage points lower than in July, but still higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) comfort level, 6% -- the fifth time in as many months that it has exceeded this. The central bank factors in retail inflation while deciding on its key interest rate.

