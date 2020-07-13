e-paper
Home / Business News / RIL first company in India to surpass Rs 12 lakh crore market cap

RIL first company in India to surpass Rs 12 lakh crore market cap

At closing on Monday, the RIL stock settled at Rs 1,934.30 apiece, up 3% from its previous close on the BSE; achieving a market cap of Rs 12.26 lakh crore.

business Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:35 IST
Ravindra Sonavane
Ravindra Sonavane
Mint, Mumbai
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, during the annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai in June 2015.
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, during the annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai in June 2015. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday became the first Indian company to cross the Rs12 lakh crore in market capitalisation as the stock soared to a record high. Shares of the company, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, have doubled in value since mid-March.

The surge in market cap comes ahead of RIL’s annual general meeting slated for Wednesday.

At closing on Monday, the RIL stock settled at Rs 1,934.30 apiece, up 3% from its previous close on the BSE; achieving a market cap of Rs 12.26 lakh crore. The stock had touched a low of Rs 867.82 on BSE on March 23, and since then it has risen over 120%.

On Sunday, Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Inc., said it will invest Rs 730 crore for a 0.15% stake in Jio Platforms; becoming the 12th investor in about three months.

