e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / RIL plans global push with indigenous 5G technology

RIL plans global push with indigenous 5G technology

Analysts said a key part of Jio’s strategy is to leverage the tech developed by startups in which Reliance has invested.

business Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:51 IST
Romita Majumdar and Kalpana Pathak
Romita Majumdar and Kalpana Pathak
Mint, Mumbai
Pedestrians walk past a store of Reliance Digital Retail Ltd., a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai.
Pedestrians walk past a store of Reliance Digital Retail Ltd., a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai.(Bloomberg File Photo )
         

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the development of a made-in-India 5G technology solution that he envisions will be the cornerstone of the company’s strategy to create a connected digital ecosystem, spanning telecom, e-commerce, retail and enterprise solutions in India and outside.

“Once Jio’s 5G solution is proven at India-scale, Jio Platforms would be well-positioned to be an exporter of 5G solutions to other telecom operators globally, as a complete managed service,” Ambani said at the company’s 43rd annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The technology was built indigenously by an in-house technical team at Jio Platforms, the company’s digital business arm, said Ambani, who recently surpassed Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page to become the world’s sixth-richest person. Laying out his vision for the company in a virtual address, Ambani said one of the key focus areas of Jio will be to upgrade millions of Indians using feature phones on 2G networks by offering them cheap smartphones. “As India is standing at the doorsteps of the 5G era, we should accelerate the migration of 350 million Indians, who currently use a 2G feature phone, to an affordable smartphone,” Ambani said. “We believe we can design an entry-level 4G…or even 5G smartphone at a fraction of its current cost. But, to power such a value-engineered smartphone, we also need an equally value-engineered smartphone operating system and such an operating system must be designed with India in mind. Google and Jio are partnering to build an Android-based smartphone operating system.”

Analysts said a key part of Jio’s strategy is to leverage the tech developed by startups in which Reliance has invested. Announcing further value unlocking in the retail business, which has since become a major revenue contributor to the group, Ambani said more strategic partnerships will be announced in the retail business. Last year, Reliance Retail reported a revenue of Rs 1.63 lakh crore and operating profit of Rs 9,654 crore.

On the oil and gas business, Ambani said he has been approached by global companies for strategic partnerships in its chemical business, including in utilising the feedstocks. The Covid-19 pandemic has, however, cast a shadow on RIL’s $15 billion stake sale to Saudi Aramco in its oil-to chemicals (O2C) business.

tags
top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In