Home / Business News / RIL’s telecom unit wants to be party in tariffs case

RIL’s telecom unit wants to be party in tariffs case

It has emerged that Trai’s order barring both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel from offering differentiated products in 4G postpaid plans was passed following a complaint filed by Jio on July 8.

business Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:44 IST
Ishita Guha
Ishita Guha
Mint, New Delhi
Customers buying Reliance Jio sims at a Reliance Digital centre in Mumbai .Photo by
Customers buying Reliance Jio sims at a Reliance Digital centre in Mumbai .Photo by (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint File Photo )
         

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has asked to be made a party in the case involving the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) denial of faster internet speed to Vodafone Idea Ltd’s premium postpaid customers.

Jio’s application to the Telecommunications Dispute Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), which was reviewed by Mint, contended that it will be impacted by the outcome of the case and, hence, wants to be impleaded in the proceedings.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Trai’s order barring both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel from offering differentiated products in 4G postpaid plans was passed following a complaint filed by Jio on July 8. Jio alleged that Vodafone Idea’s RedX plan was discriminatory and misleading. The development adds a twist to the tussle between Jio on the one side and Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel on the other over market share in India. The two sides have fought a bitter tariff war since Jio’s launch in 2016.

Trai on Saturday ordered Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel to put on hold their premium plans offering faster data and priority services, citing violation of service norms and the possibility of lower data speeds for those who have not opted for such schemes. Vodafone Idea moved the tribunal on Monday challenging the order. The TDSAT on Tuesday refused to stay Trai’s order, denying interim relief to Vodafone Idea.

“TDSAT has asked Trai to file an affidavit in response to Vodafone Idea’s appeal. TDSAT has not admitted Jio’s application, but will take it up on July 16,” said a person aware of the matter on condition of anonymity.

In its complaint to Trai, Jio said the tariff plan would cause deterioration in the quality of service for one class of customers by providing priority to others and was premised on false and misleading claims being made to customers.

