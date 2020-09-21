e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rolls-Royce hits 17-year low with plan to raise $3.2 billion

Rolls-Royce hits 17-year low with plan to raise $3.2 billion

Rolls stock sank 9.7% as of 9:28 a.m. in London, giving it a market value of 3.14 billion pounds, while Airbus and Air France-KLM shares dropped as much as 4.4% and 5.3% respectively. Leonardo stock fell to its lowest level in four months.

business Updated: Sep 21, 2020 14:18 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
While a share issue would dilute existing investors at the lowest prices since 2003, Rolls-Royce has also seen its debt downgraded to junk this year.
While a share issue would dilute existing investors at the lowest prices since 2003, Rolls-Royce has also seen its debt downgraded to junk this year.(Reuters File Photo)
         

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc fell to its lowest in 17 years after detailing a plan to raise as much as 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) to brace against a drought in demand for aircraft engines.

The UK company is reviewing options including a rights issue, other forms of equity and new debt, it said Saturday, confirming an amount reported by the Financial Times that was greater than in previous reports. The shares slid for a fifth straight session on Monday, dropping as much as 9.1%.

Rolls-Royce has lost more than three-quarters of its value this year amid a broad industry downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has been particularly hard hit by the drop in long-distance travel, which has virtually eliminated demand for the wide-body planes its engines power. Many aircraft in the existing fleet have been temporarily or permanently grounded, depriving Rolls-Royce of vital maintenance revenue it collects when they fly.

Plane maker Airbus SE, supplier Leonardo SpA and Air France-KLM shares were also hammered, with the head of the Franco-Dutch carrier warning more cost cuts may be needed after travel demand dropped off at the end of the summer holiday season.

In an interview published Monday in L’Opinion, Chief Executive Officer Ben Smith said the pandemic is forcing the company to accelerate and deepen its revamp. The airline will only operate profitable flights, he was quoted as saying.

A recovery in travel demand within the next five years “will be difficult,” French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said Monday in an interview on LCI television, citing uncertainty about business travel and the possibility that consumer habits may change in favor of sustainable travel. The crisis will lower the number of operators in the industry and could raise ticket prices, he said.

Rolls stock sank 9.7% as of 9:28 a.m. in London, giving it a market value of 3.14 billion pounds, while Airbus and Air France-KLM shares dropped as much as 4.4% and 5.3% respectively. Leonardo stock fell to its lowest level in four months.

While a share issue would dilute existing investors at the lowest prices since 2003, Rolls-Royce has also seen its debt downgraded to junk this year, meaning borrowing would come at a higher cost than before the pandemic.

The company is in talks with sovereign wealth funds, including Singapore’s GIC Pte, as it turns to investors for the funds next month, the Financial Times reported, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter. The company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on the planned equity raise.

“We continue to review all funding options to enhance balance sheet resilience and strength,” Rolls-Royce said in a statement on Saturday. The options include “a variety of structures including a rights issue and potentially other forms of equity issuance. Our review also includes new debt issuance,” it said.

The company said it hasn’t decided if it’s moving ahead with any of the options or the timing of the fundraising. Last week, it said it’s continuing to consider ways to bolster its coffers after the coronavirus-driven aviation downturn slammed revenue.

tags
top news
Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In