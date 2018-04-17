Rupee rises 4 paise against US dollar in early trade

The rupee recovered 4 paise to 65.45 against the dollar at the interbank forex market on fresh selling of the greenback amid a higher opening of domestic equities.

A weak dollar against other currencies overseas supported the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

On Monday, the rupee fell by 29 paise, or 0.44%, to close at a six-month low of 65.49 against the US currency on widening trade deficit concerns amid heightened geopolitical worries.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 92.66 points, or 0.27%, to 34,398.09 in opening trade on Monday.