Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 24, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Rupee touches three-week high due to sharp fall in global crude oil prices

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 73.22/23 per dollar at 0340 GMT, compared with its previous close of 73.5750 and after earlier touching 73.10 in opening deals, its highest since October 3.

business Updated: Oct 24, 2018 09:44 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Mumbai
Rupee,crude oil,bond
The Indian rupee strengthened to a three-week high on Wednesday morning, aided by a sharp fall in global crude oil prices overnight, while expected gains in local shares also helped sentiment.(Reuters)

The Indian rupee strengthened to a three-week high on Wednesday morning, aided by a sharp fall in global crude oil prices overnight, while expected gains in local shares also helped sentiment.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 73.22/23 per dollar at 0340 GMT, compared with its previous close of 73.5750 and after earlier touching 73.10 in opening deals, its highest since October 3.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 4 basis points at 7.85 percent, while the broader NSE share index was up 1.3 percent in pre-open trade.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 09:44 IST

tags

more from business