e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Saudi stocks fall as traders prepare for Aramco’s IPO

Even though a timeline for the IPO is not defined, some investors could be already raising liquidity for the sale, said Ali Taqi and Vishal Gupta, from Rasmala Investment Bank in Dubai.

business Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:32 IST
Filipe Pacheco
Filipe Pacheco
Bloomberg
Saudi Aramco’s board is expected to give final approval for the share sale this week.
Saudi Aramco’s board is expected to give final approval for the share sale this week.(Facebook/ Saudi Aramco)
         

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark equity index fell for a fifth session, as some traders prepare for Saudi Aramco‘s mammoth IPO by raising liquidity.

Gauges from Dubai to Kuwait and Doha rose, with the Qatari benchmark advancing the most in the Gulf. An index tracking stocks from developing countries climbed 1.5% on Friday after two days of talks concluded with the US and China agreeing on the outline of a partial trade accord.

Aramco’s board is expected to give final approval for the share sale this week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Even though a timeline for the IPO is not defined, some investors could be already raising liquidity for the sale, said Ali Taqi and Vishal Gupta, from Rasmala Investment Bank in Dubai. “Domestic participation in Aramco’s IPO is expected to be strong and, more recently, Saudi investors have been net sellers in the market,” they wrote in response to questions.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 12:32 IST

tags
top news
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
Postpaid mobile services back in Kashmir 2 months after Article 370 move
Postpaid mobile services back in Kashmir 2 months after Article 370 move
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
‘Attempt to split China will end in shattered bones’: Xi on Hong Kong protests
‘Attempt to split China will end in shattered bones’: Xi on Hong Kong protests
‘BCCI’s image has got hampered’: Sourav Ganguly on challenges ahead
‘BCCI’s image has got hampered’: Sourav Ganguly on challenges ahead
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh KhanGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Varun Dhawan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Business News