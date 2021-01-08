e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / SBI announces up to 30 bps concession on home loans rates

SBI announces up to 30 bps concession on home loans rates

The new home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.80 per cent for loans up to Rs 30 lakh and 6.95 per cent for loans above Rs 30 lakh, a bank release said.

business Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 14:45 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Mumbai
The bank said interest concession of up to 30 bps is also available in eight metro cities for loans up to Rs 5 crore.
The bank said interest concession of up to 30 bps is also available in eight metro cities for loans up to Rs 5 crore. (Reuters)
         

State Bank of India on Friday announced an interest concession of up to 30 basis points on home loans and a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees.

The new home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.80 per cent for loans up to Rs 30 lakh and 6.95 per cent for loans above Rs 30 lakh, a bank release said.

Women borrowers will get a concession of 5 bps, it said.

“With an aim to offer attractive concessions to the home buyers, country’s largest lender SBI announces further interest concession of up to 30 bps on home loans and 100 per cent waiver on processing fees,” the release said.

The bank said interest concession of up to 30 bps is also available in eight metro cities for loans up to Rs 5 crore. Customers can also apply from the ease of their home via YONO App and get additional interest concession of 5 bps, the release said.  “We are pleased to improve our concessions to prospective home loan customers up to March 2021,” the bank’s managing director (retail and digital banking), C S Setty, said.

The lender’s eligible existing home loan borrowers can also avail a paperless pre-approved top-up home loan through the YONO App, he added.

tags
top news
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
NIA asks J&K govt for details about PDP youth prez Waheed Parra’s properties in Srinagar
NIA asks J&K govt for details about PDP youth prez Waheed Parra’s properties in Srinagar
‘To protect Delhiites’: Delhi govt announces rules for UK returnees
‘To protect Delhiites’: Delhi govt announces rules for UK returnees
Farm laws: Centre, farmers’ unions leaders begin eighth round of talks
Farm laws: Centre, farmers’ unions leaders begin eighth round of talks
LIVE: Union ministers Tomar and Goyal arrive for talks with farmers
LIVE: Union ministers Tomar and Goyal arrive for talks with farmers
Sedition case: Kangana Ranaut, sister reach Bandra police station to record statement
Sedition case: Kangana Ranaut, sister reach Bandra police station to record statement
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In