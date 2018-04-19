SBI to not charge for withdrawal of up to Rs 2,000 per day at PoS outlets

SBI on Thursday said people in smaller towns can withdraw up to Rs 2,000 a day from its PoS machines at retail outlets free of charge, a move aimed at easing cash crunch in some parts of the country.

As per the RBI guidelines, the withdrawal limit from PoS (Point of Sale) machines at retail outlets in Tier 1 and 2 cities is Rs 1,000 per card, per day and Rs 2,000 in smaller towns.

“For withdrawals up to Rs 2000, @TheOfficialSBI has cash@POS facility @ 4.78 lac POS machines.

“Customer can use SBI & any other bank debit card to withdraw cash up to Rs 2,000 in Tier 3 to 6 & up to Rs 1,000 in Tier 1 & 2 cities per card per day presently without any charges,” said Neeraj Vyas, DMD (chief operating officer) of SBI in a tweet.

SBI has a total of 6.08 lakh PoS machines of which 4.78 lakh are enabled to dispense cash to the customers of SBI as well as other banks which offer this facility. There have been reports of ATMs running dry from Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

While talking to reporters in New Delhi this morning, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said the problem of cash crunch being faced in some states will be resolved by Friday as currency is being transported to areas which are facing the shortage.

“It is not a uniform cash crunch problem. It is there in geographies like Telangana and Bihar. We are hoping that the problem will be resolved by tomorrow because cash is in transition and it is reaching these states by today evening,” Kumar said.