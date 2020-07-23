e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex rises over 50 points in opening trade; Nifty tests 11,150

Sensex rises over 50 points in opening trade; Nifty tests 11,150

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by L&T, Sun Pharma, ITC, Titan, HDFC, SBI and ONGC.

business Updated: Jul 23, 2020 10:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 59.02 points, or 0.16 per cent, higher at 37,930.54.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 59.02 points, or 0.16 per cent, higher at 37,930.54.(AP)
         

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened with marginal gains on Thursday led by buying in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC and ITC amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 59.02 points, or 0.16 per cent, higher at 37,930.54.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 34.70 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 11,167.30.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by L&T, Sun Pharma, ITC, Titan, HDFC, SBI and ONGC.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, M&M and PowerGrid were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer finished 58.81 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 37,871.52, and the Nifty slipped 29.65 points, or 0.27 per cent, to close at 11,132.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday, purchasing equities worth Rs 1,665.57 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, movement in domestic benchmarks remained muted amid lack of strong directional cues.

Market bias remained positive on firm global trend and sustained foreign fund inflows, they said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a positive note, while Hong Kong slipped into red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended on a firm note in overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.18 per cent to USD 44.37 per barrel.

tags
top news
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
Grand event awaits PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple ceremony on Aug 5: Report
Grand event awaits PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple ceremony on Aug 5: Report
Over 45,000 cases in a single day push India’s Covid-19 tally to 12,38,635
Over 45,000 cases in a single day push India’s Covid-19 tally to 12,38,635
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
LIVE: MP Minister hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19
LIVE: MP Minister hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19
‘Hope it dies down’: Bill Gates on Covid-19 theory on microchips
‘Hope it dies down’: Bill Gates on Covid-19 theory on microchips
Airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Herat kill 45 including civilians, Taliban members
Airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Herat kill 45 including civilians, Taliban members
Covid: WHO hails India’s ‘bold measures’, points to capacity ‘challenge’
Covid: WHO hails India’s ‘bold measures’, points to capacity ‘challenge’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In