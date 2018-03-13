Sensex rises 100 points,Nifty above 10,450, SBI trades 3.30% higher

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by almost a 100 points, as positive sentiment kicked in on better-than-expected macroeconomic data released after market hours on Monday.

At 12.50 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 34,015.37, higher 97.43 points, while the broader NSE Nifty 50 was trading higher by 0.38% or 39.50 points, at 10,460.90.

Gains on the gauge were led by SBI, Wipro, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC. SBI was trading higher by 3.34% at Rs 261.30 at 12.50 pm, after it announced it was going to slash penalty on non-maintenance on average monthly balance in savings accounts by upto 75%.

The country’s Industrial activity expanded 7.5% in January, up from 7.1% in December. While, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation, fell to four-month low of 4.4% in February.

The gains, however, were capped as other Asian markets remained cautious on weak global cues.

Buying was led by telecom, finance, banking, oil & gas, realty, consumer durables, healthcare, energy, industrials and capital goods sectors.

Meanwhile, IT, Teck and metal counters saw profit-booking.

Most Asian stocks were trading lower ahead of US reading on inflation due on Tuesday, which is likely to give some idea about whether the US Federal Reserve will accelerate its pace of rate increases.

In US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished lower on Monday, weighed down by the industrials sector.