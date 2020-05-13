e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty open higher as markets cheer PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore package

Sensex, Nifty open higher as markets cheer PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore package

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 1,470.75 points or 4.69% higher at 32,841 while the NSE Nifty 50 opened at 9,584 higher 387.65 points by 4.22% from the previous close as the gains were led by financial and automobile stocks.

business Updated: May 13, 2020 09:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian equity indices opened in the green on Wednesday.
Indian equity indices opened in the green on Wednesday. (PTI File Photo )
         

Indian equity markets opened more than 4% up on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore relief package to boost the economy grappling from the coronavirus pandemic.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce components of the package later in the day after it gets a not by the central cabinet at a meeting chaired by PM Modi.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 1,470.75 points or 4.69% higher at 32,841 while the NSE Nifty 50 opened at 9,584 higher 387.65 points by 4.22% from the previous close as the gains were led by financial and automobile stocks.

Out of 30 Sensex stocks, 27 stocks were trading in positive territory. ICICI Bank was the top Sensex gainer with a growth of 7.76%, followed by Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp and HDFC Bank. Nestle India, Sun Pharma and TCS were the only laggards on the Sensex.

Except Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma indices, all the sectoral indices were trading with gains.

Nifty Bank index jumped 1,055 points or 5.60% led by ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and RBL Bank. The auto index also soared 243 points or 4.27% with Hero Motocorp, Maruti Suzuki and TVS Motors as top index gainers.

Both benchmark indices registered two days of losses on Monday and Tuesday.

tags
top news
Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
LIVE: Senate Republicans in US reject $3 trillion Covid-19 stimulus bill
LIVE: Senate Republicans in US reject $3 trillion Covid-19 stimulus bill
Delhi man, who killed mother 33 years ago, shoots dead son
Delhi man, who killed mother 33 years ago, shoots dead son
Stones were thrown at my house: Yuvraj recalls 2014 T20I World Cup final
Stones were thrown at my house: Yuvraj recalls 2014 T20I World Cup final
Fast, not furious: Trump wades into Musk vs California battle over car plant
Fast, not furious: Trump wades into Musk vs California battle over car plant
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In