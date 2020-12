Sensex, Nifty race to new peaks in early deals

business

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 09:54 IST

Benchmark gauges Sensex and Nifty soared to new heights in early deals on Monday, tracking broad-based rallies in global equities.

The BSE benchmark Sensex rose 361.93 points or 0.77 per cent to touch an all-time high of 47,335.47 in morning trade; and the broader NSE Nifty climbed 110.55 points or 0.80 per cent to a new peak of 13,859.80.

On the Sensex chart, barring HDFC and Asian Paints, all constituents were trading in the green.

On the last trading day, Thursday, of the previous week, the 30-share Sensex had surged 529.36 points or 1.14 per cent to close at 46,973.54. The broader NSE Nifty had zoomed 148.15 points or 1.09 per cent to 13,749.25.

Markets were closed on Friday on account of Christmas.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and other key markets were trading on positive note on Monday.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.31 per cent to USD 51.14 per barrel.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1,225.69 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.