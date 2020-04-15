e-paper
Home / Business News / Sensex climbs 550 points in opening session, Nifty nears 9,200

Sensex climbs 550 points in opening session, Nifty nears 9,200

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 28 opened in the green even as investors assess the economic implications of the nationwide lockdown which was on Tuesday extended till May 3.

business Updated: Apr 15, 2020 09:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian equity indices opened in green on Wednesday.
Indian equity indices opened in green on Wednesday. (PTI File Photo )
         

Indian equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with BSE Sensex soaring 570.02 points to trade at 31,260.04 while the broader Nifty jumped 168.15 points to trade at 9,162.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 28 opened in the green even as investors assess the economic implications of the nationwide lockdown which was on Tuesday extended till May 3 as coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise. According to latest figures released by the ministry of health on Wednesday morning, 11,439 people were infected with the coronavirus disease, while 377 have died so far.

IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank were among the top gainers on the 30-share barometer. On the other hand Maruti Suzuki and ONGC were the only ones lagging behind.

