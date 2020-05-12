Sensex, Nifty open down; HDFC, Piramal fall

business

Updated: May 12, 2020 09:48 IST

The Indian indices declined more than 1% on Tuesday tracking weak cues from Asian markets as well as the Centre’s indication that the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown could be extended beyond May 17.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped as much as 1.47% or 463.72 points to hit 31,097.50 in the first few minutes of trade after starting the session down 218.29 points at 31,342.93.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark fell to as low as 9,116.95, having started the day at 9,168.85 as against its previous close of 9,239.20.

On Monday, Sensex had ended 81.48 points or 0.26% lower at 31,561.22 and Nifty settled at 9,239.20, down 12.30 points or 0.13% from its previous close.

At 9:21am, the Sensex traded 453.82 points or 1.44% lower at 31,107.40 and Nifty was down 102.05 points or 1.10% at 9,137.15.

HDFC twins, both down 2% dragged the Sensex lower. Asian Paints was down 3%.

Piramal Enterprises dipped over 7% in early deals post-March quarter results announcement. On the other hand, IRCTC was frozen in 5% upper circuit for the second straight day.

Thirty-three stocks in the Nifty basket of 50 components moved lower at the time. Top percentage losers were HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel and HDFC, trading between 2.07% and 3.04%.

Vedanta, Indian Oil, Cipla, NTPC and Sun Pharma were the top Nifty gainers.

HDFC Bank down 2.67%, HDFC at 2.05% and Reliance Industries at 0.71% accounted for a loss of more than 180 points in the Sensex in early trade.

Analysts awaited the release of consumer inflation data due later in the day for more clarity on monetary policy going forward.

According to a poll by news agency Reuters, retail inflation, which is the rate of increase in consumer prices, eased to a five-month low of 5.68% in April, from 5.91% in the previous month.

Also, 11 companies, including Nestle, Havells, and Bandhan Bank are scheduled to announce their March quarter results.

Equities elsewhere in Asia had moved lower, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading 0.85% down earlier.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s Shanghai Composite benchmark indices were down 0.13% and 0.07% respectively and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 1.45%.

The S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.81% in early Asian trade on Tuesday, indicating a negative start for the US markets later in the day.

In the US, the benchmark indices finished a volatile session overnight on a mixed note. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices ended 0.02% and 0.78% higher respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.45%.